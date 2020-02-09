CORONAVIRUS: Health officials in China battle outbreak as death toll rises beyond 800

China’s National Health Commission on Sunday said that the death toll arising from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has spread across the globe has risen from 722 to over 800.

According to reports, the death toll on the mainland, the epicenter of the outbreak has risen to 811 with two foreigners – a Japanese and an American – among the dead on Saturday.

China’s health commission reported 89 deaths nationwide up to midnight on Saturday with 81 of the fatalities in Hubei, the central province at the heart of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The development comes three days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus had killed a Chinese doctor, Dr. Li Wenliang who was the first to raise an alarm over the outbreak.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page expressed sadness at the doctor’s death.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang died on Thursday at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

