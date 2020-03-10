CORONAVIRUS: Iran toll rises as Japan announces 15th death

The death toll arising from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19 in the Asian country of Iran has risen to 43 new fatalities to 237 as new countries confirm infections amid signs the outbreak in China is slowing.

Health authorities in Italy have also confirmed that the death toll arising from the outbreak has increased to 366 on Sunday with 133 more deaths recorded.

This comes after no fewer than 16 million people in Lombardy and other parts of the north were quarantined, with more than 7,000 people in the country confirmed to have coronavirus.

In a related development, a Japan Airlines (JAL) cabin attendant has tested positive for coronavirus said a Reuters report quoting the airline.

However, it’s not clear what flights she might have been on. JAL is Japan’s national flagship carrier.

Also, one person in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo, has died from the coronavirus, said Nippon TV.

Reports say fifteen people have died in Japan – including seven who were on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

