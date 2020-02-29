CORONAVIRUS: Lagos Catholic Archdiocese suspends sign of peace

Following the discovery of a coronavirus index case in Nigeria on Friday, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos on Saturday temporarily suspended the exchange of the sign of peace during Masses.

A circular sent out by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, directed that communion will now be received in the palm henceforth.

To reduce gathering of people during the Lent season, the Archbishop also encouraged people to do their Stations of the Cross privately on Wednesdays while public celebrations take place only on Fridays.

The sign of peace is a traditional Christian greeting, which signifies a wish and blessing that peace be with the recipient when they exchange handshakes or hugs.

