CORONAVIRUS: Nigeria lacks working system -Adeyanju

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju on Monday reacted to the confirmation of second case of coronavirus in Nigeria, saying the country has no working system.

The activist in a post on his Twitter page also cautioned Nigerians to be careful after government confirmed the fresh case of the disease that had killed 3, 000 people in 17 countries across the globe.

He said: “BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 2nd case of Corona Virus.

“Guys, be careful out there. Only God knows how many people have been infected. You all know we don’t have a working system in this country so we can’t really know the real number of infections.”

READ ALSO: Senate holds public hearing on social media bill Monday

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had said at a news conference in Benin, Edo State, that the second case was confirmed by scientists on Sunday.

“On 8th March 2020, scientists confirmed the presence of coronavirus in one of the contacts. It is my duty, therefore, to announce a new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

“The newly confirmed case is an Ogun State contact of the index case. But he has no significant clinical symptoms. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria today to two,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions