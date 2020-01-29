CORONAVIRUS: Nigerian govt closes Chinese store in Abuja

For fear of the unknown on Coronavirus, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday shut down Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja.

The action against the supermarket known to be linked with Chinese came after an allegation of illegally imported seafood from China which was delivered to the stores.

The FCCPC In a tweet, revealed that there was an unscheduled “spot check on a concealed food store within Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja.” on Tuesday

It said:

“Happening Now: FCCPC carries out unscheduled spot check on a concealed food store within Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja.

“Discoveries so far include products with 2089, 2037, 2018, 2019 expiry dates, etc”.

The agency stated that further details of the operation would be provided later.

While giving an update on the spot check on its handle, the agency said: “Products with expired & irregular shelf life were also discovered at Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja yesterday. Regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the Supermarket continues.

“FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket; Jabi on credible reports that it discriminated & had a concealed area for Asian nationals. Allegation confirmed seafood & animals imported illegally from China discovered. Store closed in abundance of caution considering Coronavirus.”

