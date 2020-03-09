CORONAVIRUS: Olympiakos vs Wolves, PSG vs Dortmund to be played without spectators

The end to football matches being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, is yet to be seen as two European clashes this week have been affected.

The Europa League clash between Olympiakos and Wolverhampton Wanderers would be played without fans, as well as the Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund.

Wolves’ Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Olympiakos is billed for Thursday while the other encounter in Paris is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Greek government had announced on Sunday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators, and UEFA confirmed it was the case for this fixture.

In France, it was the Paris police who made the decision on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

PSG, leaders of the Ligue 1, are trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Germany, and would hope to overturn the deficit at home to advance to the quarterfinals of the elite competition albeit in an empty stadium.

France has 1,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation, with only China, South Korea, Italy and Iran having more.

Elsewhere, officials in Italy have also announced that all sport was to be suspended until at least 3 April because of coronavirus.

