CORONAVIRUS: PDP accuses Buhari of negligence, challenges him to adopt Ebola intervention strategy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency over the entrance of Coronavirus into Nigeria.

It blamed the entrance of the deadly disease on Buhari government’s alleged negligence and laid-back attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

The party, which stated this in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan added:

“It was evident that the Buhari Presidency, not being alive to its responsibilities, as usual, took no concrete steps to hedge our nation against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.”

The party went further to say that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at our entry points, but “the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.”

The party also recalled that the Buhari administration had done nothing to “assist Nigerian citizens stranded in China despite their pleas, just the same way it abandoned our compatriots who were being murdered in the heat of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

The PDP then called Nigerians to “directly hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any national calamity arose from COVID-19 in addition to the economic and security challenges its negligence had caused our nation.

“Due to the negligence and incompetence of the Buhari administration, Nigerians can no longer move freely across their country for fear of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and now corona virus.

“Indeed, the Buhari government is a huge misfortune to our nation. This latest leadership failure further validates widespread calls for it to step aside for more competent hands to manage the affairs of our country,” the party said.

The party called on the Federal Government to end its cosmetic attitude and immediately adopt the proactive strategy used by the PDP administration to promptly contain the Ebola Virus disease in 2014.

Nigeria recorded its case of Coronavirus on Thursday, when an Italian tested positive in Lagos State.

