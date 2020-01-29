CORONAVIRUS: Stay away from China for now, govt tells Nigerians

The Federal Government on Wednesday urged Nigerians planning to visit China to jettison the idea until further notice, except under an extremely essential circumstance.

The government also advised all persons arriving from China or any country that has a major disease outbreak to self isolate by staying indoors in their homes for at least two weeks.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in a chat with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the call was part of the government’s effort to prevent the spread of the disease to the country.

Earlier, the federal government had assured Nigerians of its readiness to strengthen surveillance at five international airports in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The five international airports are that of Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Kano, and Abuja.

Ehanire urged Nigerians to delay their travel plans to China until all issues relating to the outbreak of coronavirus are adequately addressed.

At least 132 people have been confirmed dead and over 6,000 cases confirmed in mainland China as coronavirus spreads across Asia and other parts of the world.

The minister said: “All Nigerians and all from Nigeria, intending to travel to China should delay all their travel plans until further notice, except it is extremely essential for them to do that trip.

“All persons arriving from China or any country that has a major outbreak is advised, if they have no symptoms at all, to self-isolate, meaning that they stay indoors in their homes for at least two weeks. And if they develop any symptoms, like cough, catarrh, sneezing and breathing difficulties within this period, they must report to the nearest health facility.

“We are also advising all airlines to report any case of a passenger falling sick on-board before the plane lands. That is a requirement in the agreement. Nigerian Port Health Services and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are on alert at our airports and other points of entry. That is the advisory.”

