CORONAVIRUS: Sultan goes spiritual, declares special fast, prayer across Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Wednesday asked Nigerians to attack the coronavirus spiritually.

To this end, he has urged Muslims in the country to offer special prayers and fast to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The Secretary-General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement released in Sokoto.

The statement read: “We are worried and concerned about the spate of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life.

“Apart from China, where the infection of the virus started, it spreads geometrically to other countries in the world, ranging from Europe, America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Nigeria inclusive.

“Each country is taking measures to curb the plague of the coronavirus, by quarantining the suspiciously infected persons in order to avoid its spread, while the infected are being treated in special medical facilities.

“All Juma’ah (Friday prayers) and five daily congregational prayers’ Imams should mount strong advocacy and enlightenment campaign against the scourge and the epidemic nature of the coronavirus.

“They should include in their sermons and preaching the imperatives of taking serious precautionary measures of personal hygiene.

“JNI calls on all Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayer Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the coronavirus outbreak and all other diseases bedeviling humanity.”

“JNI calls on the government at all levels, especially the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the NCDC, to do the needful in protecting the health of the citizenry.”

