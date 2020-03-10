CORONAVIRUS: Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Nigeria

Turkish Airlines has announced the cancellation of all its flights to its destinations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, all in Nigeria, in a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the management of the airline said that the cancellations would start for flights originally scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29th, and flights for Abuja scheduled for March 13, 16th, 20th, 25th, 27th and April 1, 2020.

Flights to Port Harcourt would not operate on March 11th, 13th 18th, 25th and 25th, the statement also added but did not say when the airline would resume flights again into the country, although it is projected that virus devastation would begin to diminish by end of April.

The airline has also cut back its operations to other international destinations over the fears of the spread of the disease.

Recall that the airline had conveyed the Italian man who brought the virus to Nigeria on February 25th and through him, the Federal Government has confirmed another case being one of the persons that had close contact with him at the Lafarge Company in Ogun State.

