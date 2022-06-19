Metro
Corps member, five others die in Bayelsa boat mishap
At least six persons including a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member died in a boat accident in Bayelsa State on Saturday.
The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in the state, Ipigansi Ogoniba, who confirmed this to journalists on Sunday, said the accident along the Otuan and Ayama waterway in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.
He added that 15 passengers were on board the boat at the time of the accident.
READ ALSO: Pastor, six others die in Bayelsa boat mishap
Ogoniba said: “Six persons died. When the boat got to Ayama, it had a mishap. One corpse was recovered and handed to the family for proper burial. Three adults and three children were still missing or probably dead.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who also confirmed the incident in Yenagoa, said the boat driver had been detained for questioning on the accident.
