Correctional Service denies reports of bomb blast in Charles Okah’s cell at Maiduguri prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed claims of a bomb explosion at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Maiduguri, describing the reports as “false and misleading.”

In a statement issued on Monday, April 21, 2025, and signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Controller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, the NCoS assured Nigerians that there had been no security breach at the Maiduguri facility or at any other custodial centre nationwide.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to an online report of a purported bomb explosion in Maiduguri Custodial Centre. This report is not true and is highly misleading,” the statement read. “The situation at the custodial centre remains calm and stable. Inmates are continuing their rehabilitation programmes without disruption. The fake report should be disregarded.”

The NCoS issued the rebuttal following widespread online claims that an explosion had occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, in the solitary confinement cell of Charles Okah, a high-profile inmate.

Supposed eyewitness accounts from within the prison had alleged that an object, believed to be an explosive device, was thrown into Okah’s cell through the window bars, triggering smoke and fire. Okah was reportedly heard coughing and calling for help.

Further reports suggested that strict prison procedures, particularly the rules governing solitary confinement, may have delayed immediate rescue efforts due to the time required for authorization to open a cell at night.

Charles Okah has been in solitary confinement since March 16, 2025. He is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the October 1, 2010, bombing near Eagle Square in Abuja and a separate attack in Warri, Delta State, in March 2010.

The timing of the alleged incident coincides with Okah’s recent open letter to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in which he accused officials of systemic corruption within the Maiduguri correctional system.

While the correctional authorities continue to maintain that the centre is secure and stable, independent verification of the explosion has not yet been made. The public has been urged to remain calm and disregard what the NCoS has described as “unfounded and sensationalist reports.”

