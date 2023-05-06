‘Corruption cannot fight corruption’, PDP mocks Tinubu’s pledge to fight graft

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, came under fire from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, for saying in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that his administration would be harsh on corruption, especially in the public sector.

Tinubu made the commitment in Port Harcourt during a visit to Rivers State on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to commission various projects.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin.

“If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions,” he said.

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, responded to the comments by saying the President-elect lacked the authority to speak on corruption.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, Ologunagba said, “It is ludicrous that an individual who has been widely alleged to be an enabler and beneficiary of corruption can attempt to put himself forward to Nigerians as a champion of anti-corruption. Of course, corruption cannot fight corruption.

“The PDP and indeed all sensible Nigerians are alarmed, scandalised and embarrassed by the recent claim by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the inauguration of some judiciary projects in Rivers State that he will fight corruption in the country.

Read Also: Report uncovers 20 properties linked to Tinubu’s associates in UK

“This statement by Senator Tinubu is completely sacrilegious and an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.”

Ologunagba further said, warned the “Judiciary to be wary of attempts by the APC and its Presidential Candidate to patronize them in the course of the discharge of their Constitutional duties as impartial arbiter, particularly in the pending Petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

According to him, “It is in the public domain that as Governor of Lagos State, Senator Tinubu promoted and institutionalized corruption as an act of governance. It is on record that Senator Tinubu is alleged to be deeply involved in the infamous cases involving Alpha Beta Consulting Limited and Alpha Beta LLP, allegedly owned and controlled by him and through which over N100 billion belonging to Lagos State was reportedly stolen through shady tax collection deals.

“It is also public knowledge that there has been numerous allegations and evidence of corruption and complicity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the declaration of Senator Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election. Today Nigerians and indeed the world believe that declaration was a product of corruption of the Process, Institutions and the Law by the APC and its Presidential candidate.

“It is therefore ludicrous that an individual who has been widely alleged to be an enabler and beneficiary of corruption can attempt to put himself forward to Nigerians as a champion of anti-corruption. Of course, corruption cannot fight corruption!”

PDP said if Tinubu is desirous of fighting corruption, he should publicly and personally address Nigerians, “on the numerous allegations of corruption, including the Alpha Beta cases and alleged improper acquisition and conversion of Lagos State Government landed properties worth billions of naira to himself, family, associates and cronies”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now