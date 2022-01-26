Corruption difficult to eradicate among public servants, says Gov. Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has decried that there were public servants who were soiled by acts of corruption.

Mohammed, who stated this on Wednesday, during his speech at the first State Executive Council Meeting held at the Exco Chamber of the Government House Annex, Bauchi, noted that it was difficult to stamp out corruption among public servants.

He said: “If you look at the generation of public servants that we have today, they are those who have been tutored, who have been cultured with aspects of corruption, take and take from the system. Even committee meetings, the way they are being done, it is not in a way that are known to those of us that are from the federal system.

“Civil servants have taken alliances, if you don’t give money, they don’t move an inch. We are not used to it, but I discovered that there is even a procedure, a law in Bauchi State allowing that, which makes it so difficult for us to change. The only thing is that we will minimise that culture. To stop it completely, you will meet a brick wall.”

