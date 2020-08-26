CORRUPTION: FEC approves N722.3m for forensic audit of NDDC

The sum of N722.3 million has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for eight field forensic auditors to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who revealed this on Wednesday after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that the payment of the money would come directly from the Presidency, since the National Assembly was still on break and the 2020 budget for the NDDC had not been passed.

It was further learnt that the field auditors will also probe the 12,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.

Allegations of financial recklessness have rocked the NDDC in recent times.

Consequently, the National Assembly set up panels to probe the activities of the agency.

Both Akpabio and the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, were summoned by the lawmakers.

While Pondei fainted when being interrogated by the lawmakers, Akpabio accused the lawmakers of benefitting from most contracts awarded by the commission..

The minister later released a list of lawmakers who allegedly benefitted from the rot in the NDDC.

However, many of the accused lawmakers had since denied receiving contracts from the NDDC as alleged by Akpabio.

