News
‘Corruption has increased poverty, inequality in Africa,’ says EFCC chief, Bawa
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Monday corruption has increased poverty and inequality in Africa.
Bawa, who stated this at the virtual meeting of the 5th African Union Day of Anti-Corruption, said the African Vision (Agenda 2063) would be a mirage if corruption was not decisively dealt with on the continent.
Represented at the forum by the commission’s Director of Intelligence, Abubakar Saa’d, the EFCC chief described graft as a major threat militating against the actualization of good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law in Africa.
He stressed that the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption signed in Maputo, Mozambique, on July 11, 2003, and its coming into force in 2006, has brought about remarkable progress in the fight against corruption on the continent.
READ ALSO: EFCC recovered N6bn, 30 estates in three months – Bawa
Bawa said: “Corruption has drastically increased the prevalence of poverty and inequality on our continent. Our continent continues to suffer from rampant debilitating capital flight and illicit financial flows, accompanied by a consistent decline in the standard of living and quality of life of our people.
“The Maputo convention has provided a fulcrum for Regional Economic Communities to synergize anti-corruption efforts undertaken by National Anti-Corruption Authorities and measure the impact of prescribed interventions.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....