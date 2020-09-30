CORRUPTION: Magu reacts to claim he admitted guilt before probe panel | Ripples Nigeria

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has denied admitting guilt at any time before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel, probing him of corruption.

An online report (Not Ripples Nigeria) had claimed that Magu confessed to guilt and pleaded with the panel to save his career.

But in a statement on Tuesday through his counsel, Wahab Shittu, Magu said the report was a misrepresentation of what he said in his closing remarks before the Commission of Inquiry.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading story in a certain online medium with a misleading headline – “Magu confesses, begs: I Was Overzealous as Acting Chair of EFCC, Please Save My Career.

“We wish to state that this story was twisted fundamentally out of context by my client’s accusers who want to hit back at my client without justification.

“It is true that Magu and my humble self-addressed the panel at the conclusion of his defence while Magu clarified that he threw himself to the job of acting chair because of his passion for the anti-corruption war, a situation that may be alleged as overzealousness in some quarters.

READ ALSO: I have no regrets heading panel on Magu –Salami

“He, however, pleaded for justice and fair-play by the panel members in the context of his overall achievements and his fledging career which hitherto remain unblemished and will terminate in two years’ time.

“Counsel to Magu also urged the panel members in the interest of fear of God and loyalty to their conscience to ensure justice in the matter and concluded by thanking them for patience and understanding throughout the proceedings,” the statement read.

Shittu said, “At no time did Magu admit to guilt to the allegations – the subject matter of the inquiry. Indeed, the only thing going for Magu is his conviction of his innocence.

“A member of the panel had cause to inquire from me whether I am convinced that the panel will do justice to my client. I responded in the affirmative and I hope my optimism of the justice of the process at the end will not be illusory.

“As Nigerians wait on the Justice Salami- led judicial commission of inquiry to do justice in this matter, we call on commentators in the public space to comment based on facts and law and particularly based on the justice of the case.”

The Salami-led panel was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on 3rd July 2020 with the mandate to investigate Magu’s alleged abuse of office and mismanagement of federal government recovered assets and finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions