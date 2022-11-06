News
Corruption undermining Nigeria’s economic growth — Kwankwanso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Musa Rabiu Kwankwanso, on Sunday, identified corruption as Nigeria’s biggest problem.
Kwankwanso, who spoke during a presidential town hall meeting put together by Arise TV in Abuja, said corruption in the management of oil, fuel subsidy, and other areas undermines the country’s economic growth.
The ex-Kano State governor promised to tackle the problem head-on and accelerate the country’s economic growth if elected as president in 2023.
2023: Kwankwanso snubs Arewa presidential dialogue, alleges secret endorsement of candidate
He said: “First we have to agree that corruption is a fundamental challenge in the country. Look at our oil which is the biggest asset. We need to start dealing with corruption in this regard and at different levels of the government.
“The issue of corruption is also connected to the issue of fuel subsidy. Even though corruption isn’t doing anything for anybody, the fact that we must be able to create palliatives for Nigerians when it becomes necessary that subsidy has to be removed is very important.
“Next is the issue of the exchange rate. This entails a lot of things. Both it’s very important we deal with the issue that undermines the success of all these to create the opportunity for the country to grow economically.”
