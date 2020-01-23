CORRUPTION: We have done enough to change global perception about Nigeria, govt tells TI

The Federal Government on Thursday challenged the Transparency International to make available the statistics and indices which aided its 2019 Corruption Perspective Index (CPI), saying it has done enough to change the global perception about Nigeria on corruption.

The watchdog had earlier on Thursday ranked Nigeria at 146th position in its 2019 corruption index report.



It said Nigeria dropped two places from its previous position to become the 146th most corrupt country among the nations considered in the report.

But, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who spoke on Channels Television, argued that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has done more than previous administrations in Nigeria to rid the country of corruption.

He said: “We have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International.



“Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent and indeed devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double our efforts.

“In terms of legislation, we have done more in terms of enforcement and in terms of recovery of looted assets we have done more. In terms of political goodwill, we have demonstrated extra-ordinary political goodwill.”

