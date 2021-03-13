Cossy Orjiakor reveals why she dumped her ex-partner | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Cossy Orjiakor reveals why she dumped her ex-partner
Popular Nigerian actress, Cossy Orjiakor has revealed that she dumped her former partner for refusing to do a frog jump.
Cossy Orjiakor who was previously engaged to her German-born Nigerian fiance, Abel Jurgen mentioned that her ex-partner was much younger than she was, hence, she punished him for his childish persona.
The controversial Nollywood actress spoke that she engaged the 36-year-old German-Nigerian because she was in haste to tie the knot. She mentioned that it was a mistake that she regrets.
On breaking up with her former fiance, she stated;
“We had a little misunderstanding and the rule was that if one party offended the other, the guilty person would do a frog jump.
I also do it when I am wrong.
However, he refused to do the punishment when he erred because his friends told him not to.
But I have forgiven him.”
READ ALSO: Cossy Orjiakor performs stunt with boobs
She went on to reveal what led to their break. Cossy had this to say;
“My relationship with my ex-lover went sour because we allowed too many people to have a say in the relationship.
Both of us are on talking terms and I have asked him why, he said some false things about me on Instagram.
He told me he had deleted the false claims from his page.
When I leave a man, I do not try to go back to him.
I try to leave in peace and avoid being enemies with my past lovers. I guess he was just trying to get attention.
I think he did that to me because he was still mad at me.”
The couple broke up in December 2020 following reports of domestic violence.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...