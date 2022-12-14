Cost-cutting: Elon Musk lists Twitter’s furniture, office equipment, for auction

Tech chief and billionaire owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has reportedly listed office supplies of Twitter including furniture for auction as the company struggles to balance its books.

Twitter, according to reports, has been skipping rent payments on its San Francisco headquarters for some weeks

In early November, Musk admitted Twitter had seen a “massive drop” in revenue, and is now seeking to cut cost in ways possible.

The billionaire had paid $44 billion for the social media company in October.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk announces plans to half Twitter Basic Blue ads. 1 other story and a trivia

With more trouble for the billionaire, analysts wonder if Musk’s team will be able to follow through paying severance to the thousands of people laid off from Twitter after Musk’s takeover.

Items listed by the Musk company include industrial-grade kitchen equipment, office supplies such as a 41-inch high Twitter bird statue, a sculpture planter, chairs, projectors, televisions, desks and espresso machines.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now