News
Cost-cutting: Elon Musk lists Twitter’s furniture, office equipment, for auction
Tech chief and billionaire owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has reportedly listed office supplies of Twitter including furniture for auction as the company struggles to balance its books.
Twitter, according to reports, has been skipping rent payments on its San Francisco headquarters for some weeks
In early November, Musk admitted Twitter had seen a “massive drop” in revenue, and is now seeking to cut cost in ways possible.
The billionaire had paid $44 billion for the social media company in October.
READ ALSO:Elon Musk announces plans to half Twitter Basic Blue ads. 1 other story and a trivia
With more trouble for the billionaire, analysts wonder if Musk’s team will be able to follow through paying severance to the thousands of people laid off from Twitter after Musk’s takeover.
Items listed by the Musk company include industrial-grade kitchen equipment, office supplies such as a 41-inch high Twitter bird statue, a sculpture planter, chairs, projectors, televisions, desks and espresso machines.
