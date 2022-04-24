Cost of air travel within Nigeria jumps by 4.43% in one month, hits N46,000

Local airfares’ baseline appreciated by 4.43 percent in the month of March as airlines responded to a spike in the price of aviation fuel and the attendant costs of operation.

The latest transport watch report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NNS) shows that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N46,810.62 in March 2022.

While on a year-on-year, the fare rose by 28.26 percent when compared to N36,495.41 in March 2021.

NBS also noted that passengers from Yobe recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) with N65,000 in March 2022, followed by Kebbi with N59,874.42.

Conversely, Ekiti had the least fare with N 38,953.75 followed by Enugu with 39,620.80.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,270.94 in March 2022 indicating an increase of 5.29percent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,106.72 in February 2022.

The fare however, rose by 35.65 percent (N2,411.29) on a year-on-year, in March 2021.

“For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) in March 2022, the highest fare was recorded in Abuja with N5,000 followed by Adamawa with N4,233.33.

The least fares were recorded in Edo with N1,883.33 followed by Bayelsa with N1,944.44,” NBS revealed.

Similarly, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city per drop, increased by 4.41 percent on a month-on-month from N513.72 in February 2022 to N536.35 in March 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city per drop rose by 42.17 percent from N 377.27 in March 2021 to N536.35 in March 2022.

Residents of Zamfara paid the highest amount of N805.33 followed by Taraba State with N700.

On the other hand, Benue State recorded the least fares with N400.0 followed by Anambra State with N403.57.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.22 percent on month-on-month from N379.12 in February 2022 to N395.12 in March 2022.

Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 45.57 percent from N 271.44 in March 2021 to N395.12 in March 2022.

In March 2022, Lagos state had the highest motorcycle transport fare with N618.38 followed by Kwara with N614.75.

The least fare was recorded in Anambra with N191.11 followed by

Kebbi with N205.63.

The average fare paid for water transport (water way passenger transportation) in March 2022 dropped to N 890.03 showing a decrease of 2.53 percent on month- on-month from N 913.13 in February 2022.

Similarly, water transport fare was highest in Rivers state with N2,900.00 followed by Delta with N2,825.00 while the least fare was recorded in Borno State with N315.39 followed by Benue with N333.33.

