News
Cost of cows may hit N2m in Lagos, as state moves to pass anti-open grazing bill
Cost of a cow in Lagos is set to go up as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) said members will sell one for N2 million if anti-open grazing bill is passed in the state.
Cattle rearing business has been criticised in Nigeria, as their movement across the country has caused clashes between herders and farmers, leading to murder and loss of investment.
This has led various states outside the northern part of Nigeria to draft the anti-open grazing bill, which will stop cattle rearers from grazing openly and hopefully end clashes between farmers and rearers.
However, MACBAN zonal secretary for South-West, Maikudi Usman, said the anti-open grazing bill will affect cost of rearing cows, as owners of the cows and bulls are not financially capable to rear them in a spot.
Usman made the revelation on Wednesday, during a one-day public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly on the anti-open grazing bill in Lagos.
Read also: FRSC to investigate video of stray cow on Third Mainland Bridge
He suggested that cattle rearers could register when they stay at a location, and when they move to another, because cattle is best breed by moving from one location to another during rainy and dry season across the country.
“If cattle are bred in one place, the price could go up to about two million naira each. We agreed with some local chiefs in other states that anyone who wants to rear cows in a location should register and should indicate when he is leaving.” Usman said.
The zonal secretary added, “Our breeders are not used to breeding cattle in one place. They move from here to another place. When we say we will keep cattle in one place, the owner of the cattle will not have funds to feed the animals in one place”, he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...