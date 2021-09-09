Cost of cows may hit N2m in Lagos, as state moves to pass anti-open grazing bill

Cost of a cow in Lagos is set to go up as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) said members will sell one for N2 million if anti-open grazing bill is passed in the state.

Cattle rearing business has been criticised in Nigeria, as their movement across the country has caused clashes between herders and farmers, leading to murder and loss of investment.

This has led various states outside the northern part of Nigeria to draft the anti-open grazing bill, which will stop cattle rearers from grazing openly and hopefully end clashes between farmers and rearers.

However, MACBAN zonal secretary for South-West, Maikudi Usman, said the anti-open grazing bill will affect cost of rearing cows, as owners of the cows and bulls are not financially capable to rear them in a spot.

Usman made the revelation on Wednesday, during a one-day public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly on the anti-open grazing bill in Lagos.

He suggested that cattle rearers could register when they stay at a location, and when they move to another, because cattle is best breed by moving from one location to another during rainy and dry season across the country.

“If cattle are bred in one place, the price could go up to about two million naira each. We agreed with some local chiefs in other states that anyone who wants to rear cows in a location should register and should indicate when he is leaving.” Usman said.

The zonal secretary added, “Our breeders are not used to breeding cattle in one place. They move from here to another place. When we say we will keep cattle in one place, the owner of the cattle will not have funds to feed the animals in one place”, he said.

