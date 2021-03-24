Cost of road, water transport rise in February, air fare drops | Ripples Nigeria

Transportation in Nigeria by road within and between states, experienced an increase in prices in February 2021.

According to the transport fare watch for February 2021 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city rose to N361.31 in February from N352.15 in January. This represents a 2.60 percent change.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N620.15), Bauchi (N530.10) and Ekiti (N475.25) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N190.45), Abia (N208.55) and Borno (N250.72).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity also witnessed an increase by 1.13 percent to N2,372.87 in February 2021 from N2,346.41 in January 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,500.88), Sokoto (N3,350.60) and Lagos (N3,340.60) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,650.32), Bauchi (N1,690.80) and Enugu (N1,700.00).

Also, water way passenger transport increased by 1.00 percent to N794.02 in February 2021 from N786.19 in January 2021.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Rivers (N2,299.35), Delta (N2,280.33) and Bayelsa (N2,258.49) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N240.55), Gombe (N297.23) and Abuja FCT (N340.22).

Surprisingly, for motorcycle journeys the average fare paid by commuters dropped by 2.86 percent to N266.74 in February 2021 from N259.33 paid in January 2021.

States with the highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Taraba (N436.20), Yobe (N425.02) and Kogi (N400.12). While states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N86.47), Katsina (N140.12)

and Kebbi (N155.90)

Air passengers similarly paid less in February, as fare decreased by 0.02 percent to N794.02 in February 2021 from N786.19 in January 2021.

States with highest air fare were Delta/Lagos (N38,600.00), Anambra/Bayelsa (N38,500.00), Bauchi (N38,400.00) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,600.00), and Gombe (N35,000.00).

