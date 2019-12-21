Costa Rica, Panama beat Nigeria to U-20 FIFA Women’s W’Cup hosting rights

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was dealt a huge blow following a statement on FIFA’s website that the 2020 U-20 Women’s World Cup would be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

The NFF had pushed for the tournament to hold in Nigeria, with officials of the world football governing body visiting the country for inspections more than once.

India and South Korea had withdrawn their bids in the first round of the bidding process before Nigeria and Costa Rica-Panama contested in the second round.

Nigeria, whose state of facilities may not have impressed FIFA, has now lost the bid to host the games the Central American duo.

FIFA on Friday said the competition will be played in August, 2020, with 16 teams gunning for the title.

“We would like to thank the Costa Rican and Panamanian football associations for their commitment towards women’s football and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in particular,” said FIFA’s Chief Tournaments and Events Officer, Colin Smith.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic competition in August,” he added.

The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four with the best two of each group advancing to the quarter finals.

It will be the first ever co-hosting of a FIFA youth tournament and the second co-hosting of a FIFA tournament since the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan.

