Council chairman narrowly escapes bandit attack on Sokoto village

Panic gripped Kalanjeni village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday as a large contingent of armed bandits stormed the community in broad daylight, narrowly missing the Council Chairman, Isah Kalanjeni.

The former two-term member of the National Assembly had reportedly left his residence mere minutes before the assailants descended upon the village.

Eyewitness accounts painted a vivid picture of terror and chaos, with residents scattering in desperate attempts to evade the barrage of gunfire.

“It was like a movie. They came on over 30 motorcycles, shooting into the air,” recounted a resident who requested anonymity for their safety. The same resident added, “We thank God the chairman left earlier, or else they would have taken him.”

Sources close to the chairman informed reporters that his abrupt departure was unplanned and entirely spontaneous, a twist of fate that may have inadvertently saved his life. His current whereabouts remain undisclosed for security reasons.

Kalanjeni village, situated less than 40 kilometers from Sokoto, the state capital, has not been spared from the escalating wave of insecurity that has become a hallmark of the state. Tangaza stands as one of the 13 local government areas within Sokoto State currently under the relentless siege of banditry, experiencing frequent incidents of kidnapping, cattle rustling, and arson.

Eyewitness testimonies suggest that the heavily armed attackers, frustrated by their failure to locate their likely primary target, redirected their aggression towards the defenseless villagers. Their actions included the rustling of a significant number of livestock and the deliberate vandalization of properties.

“They carted away our cows and goats. We are left with nothing,” lamented Mallam Abdullahi, a local herder, who further alleged that despite numerous urgent calls for assistance to security operatives, help was significantly delayed in its arrival. This sentiment was echoed by other villagers who accused the authorities of neglect and pleaded for immediate government intervention to protect their lives and possessions. “We keep reporting, but nothing is done until it’s too late,” expressed a frustrated youth leader from the village. “Are we not citizens?”

The brazen attack has ignited fresh and intensified concerns regarding the evident security deficiencies within Sokoto’s vulnerable rural communities. Local leaders and advocacy groups have renewed their calls on both the state and federal governments to declare a state of emergency in the areas most severely affected by banditry.

Responding to the incident, Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed the attack but refrained from providing specific details. “Our men and Army have been deployed to the area and after heavy fighting, the bandits retreat and abandoned most of the rustled Animals. Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

The residents of Kalanjeni remain in a state of heightened anxiety and fear, with many families seeking refuge in neighboring communities. Schools and mosques have opened their doors to accommodate displaced villagers, while the community has initiated informal patrols during the night in a desperate attempt to ensure their own safety.

“We are tired. We want peace. We want to live,” pleaded an elderly woman, encapsulating the collective desperation of the community.

