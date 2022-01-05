Council members endorse Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan

Following the death of the former Oluabadan of Ibadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, ten out of the eleven Olubadan-in-Council members on Wednesday, endorsed the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja was absent.

The endorsement, followed the ratification by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, during a press conference, held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Disclosing the development at the conference, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola debunked the insinuation in some quarters that there was a legal tussle on the succession to the Olubadan throne.

He also dismissed the insinuation relating to the health and willingness of the new Olubadan-designate, saying all the negative media reports were nothing to write home about.

“There was no iota of truth in the rumour going round about who will become the next Olubadan of Ibadaland adding that: “We have endorsed the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadaland.” He said.

“This is the decision that was taken by ten out eleven Olubadan-in-Council and there is no going back on it, it is the tradition that we need to follow to the latter,” Ajibola said.

In his speech, High Chief Balogun said as bonafide indigene of Ibadanland, there is a natural need for him to join the poeple in commiserating with the family of the late Oba Adetuni on his sudden home.

“By the way of duty, as the Prime Minster of the Olubadan-in-Council, we owe the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general the obligations to inform and update you all on the latest development at our Palace.”

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumors and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

Also in his contribution, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadaland, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, maintained that the Olubadan stool could not be politicised,” adding that the case in court had nothing to do with who became the next Olubadan.

“Those people were duly promoted and their promotions were approved by the governor, so why are they now peddling rumours that are not relevant to the issue on ground, after this conference we will submmit our resolutions to Governor Makinde,” Amidu said.

