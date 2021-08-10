 Council seeks speedy passage of Nigerian Hunters Bill to fight insecurity | Ripples Nigeria
Council seeks speedy passage of Nigerian Hunters Bill to fight insecurity

The Nigerian Hunters Council (NHC) has called on the National Assembly to ensure the early passage of the Nigerian Hunters Bill 2020.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the Commander General of the Council, Joshua Osatimehin, said the passage of the bill into law would give the outfit the necessary legal backing to combat crime and help stem the level of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the bill proposes the recognition of the NHC as a federal security outfit that would complement the efforts of security agencies in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Senate passes bill backing establishment of Peace Corp, Hunters Council for second reading

“The bill which is sponsored by Sen. Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti) and was presented to NASS in 2020 has passed first and second reading in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“It is geared towards enhancing the council’s efforts in rendering security services in bushes and local communities across the country.

“With headquarters in Abuja, commands in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and volunteers who are mostly youths, NHC operates like a paramilitary organisation,’’ Osatimehin said.

