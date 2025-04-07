‘Count us out’ -‘ Northern group distances self from planned nationwide protest

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has rejected calls by the Take-It-Back for a nationwide protest scheduled to hold on Monday

The group last week declared a nationwide protest against the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu and the escalating hardship in the country.

The NYCN, in a statement issued on Monday morning in Kaduna by its President, Isah Abubakar, called on youths in the North not to join the protests.

It warned that such demonstrations could inflame tensions and destabilise the country.

While acknowledging the rights of Nigerian citizens to embark on peaceful demonstrations amid the frustrations of many young Nigerians, Abubakar said the council believes that the “current atmosphere calls for restraint, dialogue, and national unity, not street protests.”

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the rising tension across various regions and the increasingly fragile socio-political climate.

“As an organisation committed to youth empowerment, we understand the grievances driving these calls for protest.

“However, we urge calm and peaceful engagement over actions that may worsen the situation.”

Abubakar, who recalled that past protests led to widespread violence, noted specifically the EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to widespread violence, destruction of public infrastructure, and loss of lives.

“No one desires a repeat of such tragic events. Though the concerns raised by the organizers of the planned protest, peace and national stability must take precedence.

“We urge our fellow young Nigerians to come together, not through protests, but through meaningful dialogue and civic engagement.

“Let us channel our energy towards building a more inclusive and progressive Nigeria.

“We must be patient and vigilant. The path to lasting change is through peaceful, strategic action, not chaos,” the NYCN president added.

