Count us out of Benue killings —Miyett Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has absorbed its members of killings in Benue State, while demanding that the perpetrators should be fished out and be made to face the wrath of the law.

The Secretary of MACBAN in the state, Ibrahim Galma, at a press conference on Sunday in Makurdi, said those attributing the recent attacks and killings in the state to Fulani herdsmen are just being mischievous and trying to profile the ethnic group.

While condemning the attacks, Galma called on the state government had security agencies to look for the actual killers by beaming their search light away from herdsmen.

Galma lamented that despite all the efforts of the union in collaboration with farmers association in the state, criminal elements were still causing attacks in the state in order to give Fulani people a bad name.

“We condemn the attacks in totality. We, MACBAN, are working hard, we are working together with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in the state as well as security agencies to make sure that peace and harmony are restored in the state. But bad people are still causing problem, killing here and there.

“In fact, we see the governor-elect, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, as a good person and we hope he will change the situation and narrative in the state for the better.

“The relationship between the herders and farmers will be restored so that harmony and coexistence of the two groups will be established.

“We have full support, respect and hope for the incoming administration, though bad elements are still causing problem in the state.

“We are not in support of the killings. We are for peace and we hope to give the new administration maximum support so that peace will return to the state,” Galma said.

