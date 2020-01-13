Countries with nationals in downed plane to take action against Iran

Iran may be up for another battle, this time, legal, as Ukraine and other countries whose nationals were in the shut down plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, are considering suing the middle eastern country.

This was disclosed by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko, who added that the grieving countries would gather for a meeting on Thursday in London to discuss possible legal action against Itan.

It would be recalled that the flight from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after take, killing all the 176 people on board, 80 of whom were Iranians. Though Iran first denied complicity in the crashing of the plane, it later admitted that it was shot down mistakenly.

Prystaiko, who spoke on the sidelines of an official visit to Singapore on Monday, said: “We have created a group of foreign ministers from the grieving nations.

“On Jan. 16 we will meet in London to discuss the means, including legal, to follow up on this, and how we will move forward in holding Iran responsible,’’ he said.

The minister also said that it was erroneous for Iran to have suggested that the jet had been flying near a sensitive military installation, adding that the plane was travelling according to the international route provided by dispatchers.

“This is the Iranian government’s responsibility. We have to dig out who gave the order, who pushed the button. Everything, all these people should be punished.’’

