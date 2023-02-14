Coup alarm: Atiku’s aide demands apology from Fani-Kayode

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for expressing regrets on his coup claim.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the matter on Monday.

Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle last week alleged that Abubakar met with some retired military officers recently and perfected strategies on how to disrupt this month’s elections as well as topple the current administration.

But at a news conference after his release by DSS on Monday evening, the APC chieftain said he would be more careful with his future utterances and that he regretted making the remarks.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode’s interrogation on coup alert not closed – DSS

Shaibu, who reacted to Fani-Kayode’s remark in a statement on Tuesday, asked the ex-minister to tender an unreserved apology to Abubakar and the military.

He said: “Fani-Kayode’s regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient. Who exactly is he apologising to? He needs to be specific. He needs to apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar for trying to impugn his character. He also needs to apologise to the military for denigrating that revered institution.

“Fani-Kayode is a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with over two million followers across social media platforms. He is a lawyer and ought to understand the implication of libel. Apart from the criminal aspect of his tweets, he has also committed defamation and thus must be made to apologise for his inane insinuations.”

