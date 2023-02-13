Coup: DSS releases Fani-Kayode after hours of grilling

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, after he was questioned for several hours over a coup claim.

The secret police invited the All Progressives Congress (APC) for questioning after he raised an alarm about a plot by some individuals to disrupt this month’s elections and throw the country into a constitutional crisis.

He alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with some retired military officers recently and perfected strategies on how to topple the current administration.

The military had since dismissed the claim.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Monday morning confirmed that Fani-Kayode had reported at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He added that the APC chieftain arrived at the DSS headquarters at 9:00 a.m. and proceeded to meet the agency’s operatives for questioning on the coup allegation.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s aide demands Fani-Kayode’s investigation over coup claim

Afunanya said: “Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been with the DSS since 9:00 a.m. today, February 13, 2023, in response to the invitation extended to him by the Service.”

The Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council confirmed his release to journalists on Monday evening.

He will however report back at the DSS on Wednesday.

Fani-Kayode said: “I have been released by the DSS. I’m on my way home. I will address the press on the matter in due course. Everything is under control.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now