Coup scare in Burkina Faso as soldiers take over roads in country’s capital

There is fear of another coup in Burkina Faso as soldiers have reportedly taken over major roads in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital, while the national television has abruptly gone off.

Aljazeera reported on Friday morning that heavy gunfire was heard near the military camp and residential areas in Ouagadougou.

The gunfire was also reportedly heard near the presidential palace where soldiers took up positions.

It was further reported that the country’s National Television is showing a blank screen saying “no video signal”.

It is not clear yet if it is a coup attempt, but news from the country suggest a coup might be underway.

Recall that the current military leaders of the country grabbed power in a coup in January, toppling the democratic elected leaders.

