Couple, herbalist, one other arrested with human skull in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunsho for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

Also arrested was a herbalist, Sonubi Taiwo and one Muyideen Tolubi after they allegedly severed the head of a corpse.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, adding that the four suspects were arrested last Thursday following information received by the police that the suspects were digging a grave in Odogbolu.

He said: “Upon receiving the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene; but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

“The police then embarked on an intelligence-based investigation, which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

“The three of them confessed to being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

“They later took detectives to Ikenne, where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for a ritual purpose was apprehended.”

According to Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution

