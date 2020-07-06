Couple who brutalized 10-yr-old house help remanded in prison custody

Latest Metro

July 6, 2020
An Enugu Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a couple, Mr. Jude Ozougwu and Ifeoma Ozougwu in prison custody for allegedly punishing a 10-year-old girl, Nneoma Nnadi, with hot iron and nails.

The couple was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Agu of Enugu North Court 1 sitting in the Enugu North Magisterial District by the state police command on three-count charge bothering on attempted murder.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the couple was arrested after reports were made to the police by WomenAids Collective over the plight of the 10-yr-old who was staying with the couple as a house help.

