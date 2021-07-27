Court adjourns actor Baba Ijesha’s case till August

The rape case of embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka has been adjourned till August 11 and 12 by the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Tuesday, July 27.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case after the Nollywood actress, Princess, who is also the foster mother of the alleged rape victim was cross-examined by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel.

Speaking during the court session, Princess also claimed her ward, a 14-year-old girl was sexually molested on two occasions by a neighbour in December 2020.

The embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, actress Iyabo Ojo and their supporters were in court as Princess explained how she set up the CCTV that reportedly recorded the act.

The Lagos State government had last month arraigned Baba Ijesha on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

