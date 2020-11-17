Court adjourns case seeking to disqualify Lagos APC Senatorial candidate, Abiru

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has adjourned the case seeking to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adetokunbo Abiru, in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, to December 9, for a ‘definitive’ hearing, at the resumed hearing on Monday, November 16.

The seat was made vacant following the death of the occupant, Senator Bayo Osinowo, in June, and the emergence of Abiru as the APC candidate is being challenged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Babatunde Gbadamosi, who filed the suit seeking the court to disqualify Abiru on the grounds that he possesses two voter cards, which is a violation of Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

Gbadamosi, through his lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), is praying the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Abiru’s name and that of the APC who are listed as defendants 2 and 3, from the list of candidates and political parties to participate in the by-election.

But Abiru and the APC have, through their lawyers, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), and Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), filed a preliminary objection to the suit, asking the court to dismiss it for lack of jurisdiction.

The presiding judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, however, adjourned the case till December 9 for a definitive hearing and his intention to hear all pending applications alongside the substantive suit.

