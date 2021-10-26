Court adjourns Dane’s trial for alleged murder of wife, daughter till November 9

A Dane, Peter Nielsen, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of his Nigerian wife and daughter on Tuesday, denied committing the offence.

Nielsen, who was arraigned by the Lagos State government at the state High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, testified as the 10th defence witness in the case.

He was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Olasupo Shashore (SAN), who told the court that the evidence of the defendant was very crucial to his defence.

Nielsen was accused of killing his wife, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter on April 5, 2018.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the Dane said he met the late wife when he came to Nigeria as an investor in agriculture.

The defendant said he loved the deceased and they lived an active and happy life.

Nielsen said: “I did not kill my wife and our daughter, Petra; we had a fantastic relationship.

“Her dedication and perseverance to hard work drew me closer to her and she worked hard to achieve her dreams.”

The defendant said that before he got very close to the woman, he informed her that he was married in Denmark with two adult children.

He added: “When Zainab became pregnant, her mother (Pastor Ruth Genesis) persuaded me to marry her so she would not have a child outside wedlock.

“I told her I would marry Zainab because of the love I had for her, not because of pregnancy.

“On June 21, 2014, we got married at the Ikoyi Registry, Lagos.”

He also told the court that three witnesses who gave evidence in court as Zainab’s family members were not at the wedding.

At this point, his counsel said he needed to tender a piece of evidence before the court.

Shashore said: “I need a couple of days to get the evidence.

“I pray the court for an adjournment to enable me to get this piece of evidence.”

The prosecutor, Mr. Adebayo Haroun, did not object to the adjournment.

Justice Bolanle Okikolu-Ighile adjourned the case till November 9 for further hearing.

She said: “The defendant is further remanded at the correctional centre.”

The Lagos State government had accused the defendant of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at their No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, residence.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder filed against him by the government.

