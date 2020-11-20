Court adjourns Dasuki aide’s trial for alleged fraud till 2021

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned hearing in the trial of Col. Nicholas Ashinze, a former aide of ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, till January 19, 2021.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the hearing in the matter following the withdrawal of the seventh prosecution witness, Hassan Seidu, by the prosecution counsel, Offem Uket, due to his inability to continue as a witness.

He said the witness is currently ongoing training at the Nigerian Defence College (NDC) in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ashinze alongside three others and five companies for alleged criminal diversion of N5.6 billion from the office of the former NSA.

At the resumed trial on Thursday, the prosecution counsel applied for the withdrawal of Seidu’s testimonies, already admitted in evidence by the court.

Uket told the court that the witness, who is a detective with the EFCC, informed the commission that he would be expelled from the NDC if he continues with his appearance in court.

READ ALSO: Dasuki asks Appeal Court to quash his indictment in Metuh’s money laundering trial

While applying for the withdrawal of the exhibits and documents presented in court by the witness in the course of his earlier testimonies, the prosecution counsel urged the court for an adjournment to enable him to identify the exhibits and documents to be withdrawn.

The defence counsels did not object to the request and Justice Abang adjourned the matter till January 19, 2021, for the continuation of the trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions