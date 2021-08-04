Metro
Court adjourns ex-Lagos Scholarship Board chief’s trial for alleged N127m fraud till October 8
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned hearing in the trial of former Executive Secretary of the state’s Scholarship Board, Stephen Oshinowo, till October 8.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) had in July last year arraigned Oshinowo on an amended eight-count charge of fraud.
The commission accused the defendant of criminally converting the Board’s N127 million to personal use.
However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
At the previous proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Abbas Muhammed, sought to tender the defendant’s confessional statements made to the EFCC.
But the defence counsel, Lawal Pedro (SAN), countered him, saying the statements were obtained under duress.
The defence counsel’s objection prompted the court to order a trial-within-trial which commenced on March 7 to test the voluntariness or otherwise of the statement made to the commission.
READ ALSO: ‘How reckless driver caused LASTMA officer’s death in Lagos,’ Witnesses tell court
At Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Taiwo overruled the objection and admitted the statements the defendant made to the EFCC on November 29, 2019; December 7, 2019; December 9, 2019 and December 23, 2019, as exhibits G, G1, G2 and G3.
He adjourned the matter till October 8 for the continuation of trial.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....