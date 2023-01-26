Court adjourns ex-minister’s trial for alleged N450m fraud till March 21

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, on Wednesday adjourned the trial of a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdul Bulama, for alleged N450 million fraud till March 21.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arraigned the ex-minister on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N450 million on May 29, 2018.

Bulama was re-arraigned on November 8, 2021, alongside Hon. Mohammed Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu, and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

The EFCC alleged that the ex-minister received the money from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Bulama was the coordinator of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign committee for the 2015 election in Yobe State.

Kadai was the deputy coordinator, while the other three defendants served as members of the committee.

After their re-arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, presented three witnesses to prove his case against the defendants.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the fifth defendant, M. Tatama through a letter asked for an adjournment on the grounds that he was attending a pre-election hearing at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Justice Aminu, in a bench ruling, adjourned the matter till March 21 for the continued cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.

