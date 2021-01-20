Court adjourns ex-minister’s trial for alleged N714m fraud till January 25

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned till January 25, the trial of a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Saminu Turaki, for alleged N714.6 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Turaki on a 16-count charge of fraud, unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds.

Other defendants are the ex-minister’s special assistant, Sampson Okpetu, and two companies – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, the Relationship Manager of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Umar Garba, who is the ninth prosecution witness, tendered the account statement and account opening package of Abdulrahman Yusuf, a Bureau De Change operator, Oberone BDC Limited, and Halima Tanimu Turaki.

These were admitted in evidence by the court.

Garba, who explained some of the inflows into the account said: “On January 30, 2015, there was an inflow of N50 million in two tranches into the account of a BDC operator, Abdulrahman Yusuf from the account of the third defendant, Samtee Essentials Limited.

“There was another N30 million in two places on the same date from the fourth defendant, Pasco Investment Limited.”

Turaki was appointed as Minister of Special Duties by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

He later managed two other ministries until 2015.

