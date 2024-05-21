News
Court adjourns ex-NIRSAL MD’s alleged forgery trial to June 8
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of a former Managing Directing, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, for alleged document forgery till June 8.
The judge adjourned the case after prosecuting counsel, CSP Celestine Odo, sought an adjournment to enable the police put its house in order.
When the matter was called, Odo said though the matter was slated for commencement of trial, the prosecution was constrained to ask for a further date.
Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), counsel for Abdulhameed and his co-defendant, Babangida Abdullahi, did not oppose the application for adjournment.
READ ALSO: Police to arraign ex-NISRAL MD, Abdulhameed, for alleged forgery on March 13
Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned the matter till June 8, June 9, and June 10 for commencement of trial.
Police arraigned Abdulhameed and Abdullahi on a 10-count charge of forgery on March 13.
The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
They were released on the terms of administrative bail earlier granted to them by the police.
