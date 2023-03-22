Court adjourns Fayose’s trial for alleged N6.9bn fraud to May 8

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for alleged N6.9bn fraud till May 8.

Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets on December 3, 2021.

In the amended charge, the commission alleged that Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, took possession of N1.219 billion to fund the former governor’s election campaign in Ekiti State in June 2014.

The EFCC also claimed that the duo without going through financial institutions, received $5 million from the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, during the period.

READ ALSO: Fayose rules out APC switch, reaffirms support for Tinubu

On Wednesday, the judge adjourned proceedings after listening to Obanikoro’s testimony on the matter.

The ex-minister, who was cross-examined by the counsel for Spotless Investment Limited, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), said he had no document showing that he withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion for Fayose.

He also denied that he presented documents detailing how he gave instruction or withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion from the Diamond Bank account of a company linked to him, Sylva McNamara Limited, for the former governor.

