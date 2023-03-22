News
Court adjourns Fayose’s trial for alleged N6.9bn fraud to May 8
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for alleged N6.9bn fraud till May 8.
Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets on December 3, 2021.
In the amended charge, the commission alleged that Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, took possession of N1.219 billion to fund the former governor’s election campaign in Ekiti State in June 2014.
The EFCC also claimed that the duo without going through financial institutions, received $5 million from the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, during the period.
READ ALSO: Fayose rules out APC switch, reaffirms support for Tinubu
On Wednesday, the judge adjourned proceedings after listening to Obanikoro’s testimony on the matter.
The ex-minister, who was cross-examined by the counsel for Spotless Investment Limited, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), said he had no document showing that he withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion for Fayose.
He also denied that he presented documents detailing how he gave instruction or withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion from the Diamond Bank account of a company linked to him, Sylva McNamara Limited, for the former governor.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...