Court adjourns hearing in suit seeking to stop PDP presidential primary to June 1

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned till June 1 the suit seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

A former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmas Ndukwe, had approached the court to stop the presidential primary slated for May 28 over the opposition party’s refusal to zone its ticket to the Southern part of the country.

Ndukwe was disqualified from the presidential race alongside a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, by the David Mark led screening committee on April 29.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, M. Aliyu, counsel representing the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, told the court that he has filed a case before the appellate court.

He urged the court to adjourn the case pending the hearing on the appeal.

However, counsel to the plaintiff, Paul Erokoro, objected to the application for an adjournment.

In his ruling, the judge agreed to adjourn proceedings on the grounds that an appeal has been entered.

Okorowo said: “I have seen the processes filed by the second defendant regarding the appeal and parties have acknowledged that they have received the notice of hearing.

“In the present case, there is a motion for joinder, an application which the court cannot ignore.

“I hereby order an adjournment in view of the motion for stay at the court of appeal.

“Matter adjourned till June 1 for the continuation of hearing.”

