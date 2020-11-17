Court adjourns hearing of certificate forgery case against Obaseki

The hearing of the alleged certificate forgery suit filed against the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been adjourned by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit was fixed for hearing on Monday but was adjourned by Justice Ahmed Mohammed till Wednesday.

Justice Mohammed adjourned the matter following the submission by counsel to Obaseki, Ken Mozia, requesting that all pending motions relating to pleadings had to be resolved first before going into the substantive matter.

Obaseki’s counsel, specifically, prayed the court to allow him to move his motion challenging the competence of the reply filed by the APC to the defence of his in the matter.

But lawyer to the APC, Akin Olujimi objectingto Mozia’s position, asked the court to step down all the pending applications and allow him proceed with the substantive matter by calling his witnesses who were in court.

After listening to the two parties, Justice Mohammed held that the motion of Governor Obaseki challenging the competence of the APC’s reply to his defence was fundamental.

He added that since the motion was related to the pleadings it had to be resolved first.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

