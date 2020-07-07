Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s alleged fraud trial till July 14

Justice Umar Garba of the Federal High Court, Benin City, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for alleged N700m fraud till July 14.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the APC governorship candidate and four others on eight-count charge of fraud.

Other defendants in the case are former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dan Orbih; the current chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; a former deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony

The commission accused the defendants of receiving public funds to the tune of N700m for the 2015 general elections.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED N700M FRAUD: Court adjourns lawsuit against Edo APC guber candidate Ize-Iyamu, others

Ize-Iyamu, who was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, was absent due to ill health.

Ize-Iyamu’s counsel, Charles Edosomwan (SAN), told the judge that his client could not make it to the court because was currently indisposed.

He prayed the judge to allow him to present the certificate of his ill health as certified by his medical doctor to the court.

After listening to counsel’s argument, the judge adjourned the case till July 14 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions