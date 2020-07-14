Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s alleged money laundering trial till October 15

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Benin, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, till October 15.

This new date means Ize-Iyamu’s next court appearance will be after the Edo governorship election slated for September 19.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ize-Iyamu and four others for alleged money laundering to the tune of N700 million.

Other defendants are – the ex-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, the current chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony.

The judge adjourned the case to enable the counsels file a reply to the pending motions challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

At Tuesday proceedings, Ize-Iyamu’s lawyer, Mr. Charles Edosomwan (SAN), objected to the EFCC counsel, Ahmed Imoovba’s request to continue with the case when the pending motions before the court were yet to be heard.

Edosomwan urged the court to grant the defendants seven day’s extension to react to the EFCC’s motion on point of law in line with the rules of the court.

Imoovba and counsels to the other defendants did not oppose Edosomwan’s application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

