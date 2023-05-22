Politics
Court adjourns Kanu’s suit against DSS to June 20
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed June 20 for the adoption of the process in the suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).
The court’s registrar fixed the date following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.
The judge was said to have gone for an official assignment.
Justice Nyako had on May 3, warned lawyers to the DSS and Kanu against truncating proceedings in the next adjourned date.
She gave the warning after the DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, asked for more time to respond to an affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in the open court.
The IPOB leader had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, urged the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.
The court on February 1 granted the activist the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.
But in a preliminary objection filed by its counsel, the DSS urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...