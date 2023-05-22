Court adjourns Kanu’s suit against DSS to June 20

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed June 20 for the adoption of the process in the suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court’s registrar fixed the date following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.

The judge was said to have gone for an official assignment.

Justice Nyako had on May 3, warned lawyers to the DSS and Kanu against truncating proceedings in the next adjourned date.

She gave the warning after the DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, asked for more time to respond to an affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in the open court.

The IPOB leader had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, urged the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.

The court on February 1 granted the activist the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.

But in a preliminary objection filed by its counsel, the DSS urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

